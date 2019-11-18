Led by two runners finishing in the top 10, the Oakton Cougars finished second in the Virginia High School League’s boys Class 6 state cross-country meet Nov. 16 at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Oakton had 63 points. West Springfield won with 39 points.
Finishing highest for the Cougars was junior Zach Morse in sixth in 15:56. Ninth for Oakton was junior Garrett Woodhouse (16:05). Junior Arnav Tikhe was 14th (16:14), junior Bryce Buttrey 31st (16:47) and junior Nelson Jenkins 35th (16:49).
Oakton’s other two runners were senior Matthew Mesfin in 51st (17:06) and senior Lucas Banerji in 61st (17:20).
The Cougars entered the state meet having won the Concorde District and 6D North Region championships in previous weeks.
Oakton also finished second in the state in 2006 and 2009, having won four titles in 1978, 1998, 2005 and 2008.
The Madison High boys finished sixth with 168 points in the state meet. Leading Madison was senior Mark Young in 19th (16:28) and senior teammate Colter Purcell 21st (16:29).
Sophomore runner Aidan DiConti was 56th for Madison (17:12), junior William Massey 63rd (17:24) and junior Solomon Hutchins 70th (17:39).
In the girls state meet the same day and on the same course, the McLean Highlanders finished seventh with 169 points. Lake Braddock won with 89.
Leading McLean was freshman Anna Wells in 25th in 19:43. Also for McLean, senior Natalie Flint was 28th (19:51), senior Elly Glenn was 35th (19:57), freshman Thais Rolly 44th (20:07) and sophomore Serra Koca was 94th (21:25).
The McLean girls entered the state having won the Liberty District meet, then finishing second in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.