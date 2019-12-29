The Oakton High School girls and boys basketball teams each finished 3-0 at holiday competitions, with the boys winning the championship at the Glory Days Grill Tournament at Lake Braddock Secondary School.
The Oakton boys (6-4) defeated Stone Bridge, 64-50, in the Dec. 28 title game, as tournament Most Valuable Player Max Wilson scored 22 points and Chris Neary was chosen to the all-tournament team.
Oakton started fast by leading 21-15 at the end of the first period.
Oakton downed Langley, 56-53, behind 19 points from Wilson in the semifinals. In the first round, Oakton won over Mills Godwin, 46-40.
A few days earlier, Oakton lost to Langley, 50-39.
Oakton entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak and had lost four of five.
Langley (3-7) finished fourth in the tournament, with Jiann Sehhat making the all-tournament team.
The Oakton girls (9-2) went 3-0 at its own Cassel's Cougar Holiday Classic.
The Cougars defeated John Champe, 59-39, Annandale, 48-30, and Wakefield, 43-22.
Hannah Kaloi played in the tournament for Oakton after missing previous games with an injury. She scored 24 points in the three games.
Other top scorers for Oakton were Lauren McMarlin, Kara Vietmeyer, Grace Meshanko and Sophia Zinzi.
* At the girls Rebel Roundball Classic at Fairfax High School, the Langley Saxons (5-5) lost in the championship game to Bishop O'Connell, 64-44, to finish 2-1 and the Marshall Statesmen also finished 2-1, taking third with a 44-40 victory over host Fairfax in the consolation game.
Langley's wins were over the Flint Hill Husies, 44-28, and Fairfax, 35-34.
Leading Langley in scoring in the tournament were Marya Mufti, Kylie Allen, Taylor Maguire, Fiona Barber and Bella Holloman.
Marshall (7-3) defeated Hayfield, 45-40, in the first round, then lost to O'Connell, 64-33, in the semifinals. Marshall was limited because of injuries to starting twin sisters Mary and Christina Trivisonno kept them out of action.
Flint Hill (5-5) finished 1-2, with its win a 46-43 victory over Battlefield. Flint Hill lost to Chantilly, 44-30, in its other game.
* At the girls Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School, the Potomac School Panthers (6-3) finished third. The Panthers defeated Thomas Jefferson, 62-17, in the first round, lost to West Potomac, 60-48, in the semifinals, then downed Falls Church, 55-43, in the consolation game.
Kayla Rolph's point totals were 29, 28 and 22 in the three games for Potomac School. Evelina Swigart scored 11 points in two of the games and made multiple three-pointers. Caelan McCormack, Elizabeth Buchwald, Caroline Norton and Taya Lasota were other top scorers for the Panthers.
* The Madison Warhawks (11-0) won their first two games of the girls Title IX Tournament in Washington, D.C., defeating Nazareth, 75-58, then CH Flowers, 49-37.
* At the boys Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament, the Madison Warhawks (6-4) lost their first game to Fairfax Christian, 67-60, then won their second over John Paul the Great, 54-41, behind 16 points from Elijah Turner, 13 from Logan Spafford and 12 from Soren Almquist. Spafford scored 17 against Fairfax Christian and Almquist and Turner 15 each.
* The Potomac School Panthers (6-4) finished second at the boys Bulldog Bash at Westfield High, falling to Yorktown, 66-59, in the championship game. J.T. Tyson scored 12 points in the loss, Jamel Melvin 10, Alex Holmes 11 and Khalil Williams nine.
Melvin scored 17 in a 42-39 win over Westfield and had 31 in the Panthers' 72-55 win over Robinson. Roland Martin scored 10 in that game.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (7-3) went 1-1 in boys games at Potomac High in Maryland. Flint Hill defeated Christ Chapel, 83-54, in its first game, then lost to host Potomac, 63-59.
Dowar Jioklow, Saxby Sunderland, Noel Brown and Ronald Ayers were Flint Hill's leading scorers.
