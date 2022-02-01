The Oakton High School girls and boys swimming and diving teams each won the Concorde District championship on Jan. 29 at Cub Run RECenter.
The girls won with 441 points, just ahead of the second-place Madison Warhawks with 425. Oakton won without winning a single swimming or diving event, but finished first on the strength of the team’s depth. The Madison girls won multiple events.
“I think just about every one of their swimmers scored points,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said. “It’s a team sport.”
The Oakton boys scored 503.5 points, with Chantilly a distant second with 381.5. Madison was fourth with 298.
Leading the Oakton girls individually was Catherine Lim. She had second-place finishes in the individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Leena Knepper was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 free, Elise Ha was third in the 100 backstroke, Aubrey Swanson took fourth in the 50 free, with Agnese Lasmanne fourth in the breast and Annika Rieger fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Oakton’s 200-and 400-free relays were second, with the medley relay fourth.
Multiple other Oakton swimmers scored points that added up with finishes in the top 16.
In diving, Oakton’s Katie Vaughan was second, Sophie Whang was third and the team had fifth- and 10th-place finishers, as well.
The Madison girls won all three relays.
Individually, Charlotte Dixon won the 200 free (1:53.21) and back (57.32), with Sophia Brown second in both the 200 free and fly, Emma Wainwright was second in the back and 100 free, Hannah Carmen won the IM (2:08.83) and was third in the 500 free, Regan Hau won the breast (1:04.56) and was fourth in the fly, Annabel Huffstutter was second in the 500 free and fifth in the breast, Vera Koff was fifth in the 50 free, Celia Bredehoeft was sixth in the 500 free and Elsa Marsden was fourth in diving.
Leading the Oakton boys were individual winners Ian Ching in the fly (52.49) and Graham Evers in the 50 free (21.32). Ching also was second in the IM and Evers third in the 500 free.
Matthew Bowman was second in the back and fourth in the 100 free for Oakton, Chase Koller was third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free, Michael Kenny was second in the 200 free and fourth in the back, James Piccolo was third in the back and fourth in the 500 free, and diver Spencer Dearman was second.
Oakton won the 400 free relay (3:13.77), the 200 free relay was second and the medley relay placed fourth.
Leading the Madison boys were double winner Owen Dyson in the 100 free (47.03) and IM (1:55.38) and double third-place finisher Kevin Rice (IM and back).
Madison’s medley relay was second, the 200 free relay third and the 400 free fifth.
