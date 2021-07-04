The Oakton High School girls and boys tennis teams each finished the 2021 spring season as district, region and state champions.
The Cougars capped their campaigns by winning the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament crowns with 2-0 records. The girls defeated W.T. Woodson, 5-2, in the semifinals, then Cosby, 5-2, in the title match.
The state title was the third for the Oakton girls, who previously won in 2017 and 2015. Oakton finished second once, in 2014.
The boys downed and shutout the same two teams in the state tournament, W.T. Woodson, 5-0, in the semis then Cosby, 5-0, in the final.
The state crown was the second for the boys, the first in 2015 with one runner-up finish in 2017.
Some of Oakton’s top players on the girls team were Brooke O’Neil, Izzy Nguyen, Sydney Wilson, Ashley Xie, Jennifer Chu and Nandita Venkatareman.
Top players for the boys were Shawn Lisann, Nairith Kalale, Cole Souders, Jeremie Garcia, Nick Park, Jackson Lucky, Eric Lee and Landon Wheeler.
The Oakton teams also had strong regular season, winning matches against Concorde District rivals by a comfortable margin.
n In the Class 6 girls state doubles tournament, the 6D North Region champion Madison High School pair of senior Lucy Bergeron and sophomore Simone Bergeron finished second with a 1-1 record. They lost in the finals in three sets, winning the first, 7-5, then losing 6-2, 6-4.
The Madison pair won the region title with a 3-0 mark, defeating Oakton’s Sydney Wilson and Brooke O’Neil in the final, 6-1, 6-2. That win put the Madison duo in the state tournament.
