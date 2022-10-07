As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money.
The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches that evening, beginning with the freshman showdown between the two schools at 5 p.m. The junior varsity match begins at 6 p.m., then finally the varsity at 7:15 p.m.
Event organizer Sara Holtz said the theme of the community match is to raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer and raise money for the local nonprofit Side-Out Foundation for breast-cancer research.
“We hope to have a large crowd and a full house for the match. So we want to get the word out,” Holtz said. “Our goal is to fill the Oakton High School gym with spectators wearing pink and uniting against breast cancer.”
All three Oakton teams are planning to wear pink jerseys, and the spectators are encouraged to wear pink, as well. The Madison teams have been told they are welcome to wear pink.
The event also will include raffles and a bake sale in an effort to raise more money. The goal is to raise $10,000.
In addition to being neighborhood rivals, Madison and Oakton are Concorde District opponents. So the varsity outcome is important in the league standings and eventual seeding spots in the postseason district tournament.
Oakton defeated Madison, 3-1, on the Warhawks’ home in an earlier meeting this fall.
When the week began, Oakton had a 7-2 overall record and a 3-1 district mark. Madison was 11-6, 3-2.
The Side-Out Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Fairfax. It was established in 2004 by the freshman volleyball coach at West Springfield High School.
During the course of other high-school sports seasons in Northern Virginia, teams in various girls sports also hold similar breast-cancer-awareness events during contests and wear pink uniforms – like in basketball, soccer, lacrosse and softball.
Donations to the Oakton event can be made at: http://oaktoncougarsdigpink.org.
