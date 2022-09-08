The Oakton Cougars (2-0) blanked their second straight opponent, defeating the visiting W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 35-0, in a non-district high-school football game Sept. 1.
Oakton gained 308 total yards (276 passing) in the win and threw four first-quarter touchdown passes. No other stats from the game were provided by the Oakton team.
Oakton plays at Langley (1-1) on Friday, Sept.9 at 7 p.m. in non-district action.
* The McLean Highlanders (0-2, 0-1) lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 35-7, in Liberty District high-school football action. McLean had 145 total yards and Marshall 410.
McLean hosts the Edison Eagles (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in non-district action.
No other stats from the game were provided by the McLean team.
