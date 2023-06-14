Oakton senior midfielder Aly Yee-Jenkins is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Oakton head coach Craig Oliver is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for girls lacrosse. 

Yee-Jenkins captained Oakton to the 2023 state championship scoring four goals in the Cougars’ 9-8 win over Battlefield in the finals.

A complete player, she finished the year with 92 goals, 15 assists (107 total), 21 caused turnovers, 73 ground balls, and 51 draw controls.

A two-time first-team all-state selection, Yee-Jenkins earned Region POY and Concorde District POY honors as both a junior and a senior. She was a USA Lacrosse All-American and an honorable mention on the Washington Post All-Met as a junior. Those selections for 2023 are pending.

Oliver guided the Cougars to a 19-2 season and the school’s first state title since 2012 and fifth overall. The Region D and Concorde District Coach of the Year, he has a 70-32 career record since taking over the program in 2017. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The all-state lacrosse team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Caralie Basuel Oakton 12

Attack Paige Counts James Madison 12

Attack Anna Checkosky Robinson 11

Attack Kendra Harris Battlefield 11

Midfield Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton 12

Midfield Reese Cuviello W.T. Woodson 11

Midfield Hannah Wakefield Centreville 11

Midfield Erin Sweeney Battlefield 11

Defense Cate Yurko Oakton 12

Defense Calaigh Jones Robinson 11

Defense Ava Laruffa Centreville 12

Defense Addison Curtis Battlefield 11

At-Large Genna Cooke W.T. Woodson 12

At-Large Emileigh Goodloe Chantilly 12

At-Large Chloe Annibell Patriot 11

Goalie Annalise Thaler West Springfield 12

Player of the Year Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton 12

Coach of the Year Craig Oliver Oakton

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Mia Zganjar W.T . Woodson 12

Attack Katie Mahony Langley 12

Attack Daniella Jiminez Colgan 12

Attack Charlie Wolf Cosby 10

Midfield Caitlin Karnis Robinson 12

Midfield Norah Kelaher Justice 10

Midfield Blakely Bondurant Cosby 10

Midfield Molly Ryan Gates Ocean Lakes 11

Defense Caitlin Tran W.T. Woodson 12

Defense Emory Reed West Potomac 11

Defense Ana Talbot Langley 11

Defense Avarie Matilla Cosby 10

At-Large Megan Marco Westfield 11

At-Large Sadie Laughlin Falls Church 11

At-Large Jordan Salisbury South County 12

Goalie Katelyn Sullivan Patriot 12

