Oakton senior midfielder Aly Yee-Jenkins is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Oakton head coach Craig Oliver is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for girls lacrosse.
Yee-Jenkins captained Oakton to the 2023 state championship scoring four goals in the Cougars’ 9-8 win over Battlefield in the finals.
A complete player, she finished the year with 92 goals, 15 assists (107 total), 21 caused turnovers, 73 ground balls, and 51 draw controls.
A two-time first-team all-state selection, Yee-Jenkins earned Region POY and Concorde District POY honors as both a junior and a senior. She was a USA Lacrosse All-American and an honorable mention on the Washington Post All-Met as a junior. Those selections for 2023 are pending.
Oliver guided the Cougars to a 19-2 season and the school’s first state title since 2012 and fifth overall. The Region D and Concorde District Coach of the Year, he has a 70-32 career record since taking over the program in 2017. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The all-state lacrosse team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Caralie Basuel Oakton 12
Attack Paige Counts James Madison 12
Attack Anna Checkosky Robinson 11
Attack Kendra Harris Battlefield 11
Midfield Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton 12
Midfield Reese Cuviello W.T. Woodson 11
Midfield Hannah Wakefield Centreville 11
Midfield Erin Sweeney Battlefield 11
Defense Cate Yurko Oakton 12
Defense Calaigh Jones Robinson 11
Defense Ava Laruffa Centreville 12
Defense Addison Curtis Battlefield 11
At-Large Genna Cooke W.T. Woodson 12
At-Large Emileigh Goodloe Chantilly 12
At-Large Chloe Annibell Patriot 11
Goalie Annalise Thaler West Springfield 12
Player of the Year Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton 12
Coach of the Year Craig Oliver Oakton
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Mia Zganjar W.T . Woodson 12
Attack Katie Mahony Langley 12
Attack Daniella Jiminez Colgan 12
Attack Charlie Wolf Cosby 10
Midfield Caitlin Karnis Robinson 12
Midfield Norah Kelaher Justice 10
Midfield Blakely Bondurant Cosby 10
Midfield Molly Ryan Gates Ocean Lakes 11
Defense Caitlin Tran W.T. Woodson 12
Defense Emory Reed West Potomac 11
Defense Ana Talbot Langley 11
Defense Avarie Matilla Cosby 10
At-Large Megan Marco Westfield 11
At-Large Sadie Laughlin Falls Church 11
At-Large Jordan Salisbury South County 12
Goalie Katelyn Sullivan Patriot 12
