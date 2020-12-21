It has become second nature for Alexa Wootten to stay busy.
Whether the Bishop O’Connell High School senior is studying hard to maintain a lofty grade-point average, spending time as captain of the girls varsity lacrosse team, overseeing a school club she started, chairing a school SuperDance committee, being involved with the honor society or various community service events, Wootten finds the time.
Her ability to successfully handle and thrive with a busy workload impressed the selection committee at the U.S. Marine Corps, which makes the decision to issue annual Semper Fidelis All-American awards. Wootten, a Vienna resident, recently received that honor, one of just 100 in the country in 2020 (three from Virginia) to be recognized.
“Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but I try to put a lot of work into everything I do. So to get recognized and awarded for that is a good feeling,” Wootten said. “My grandfather taught me that the best way to be successful is to prioritize things in your life, and I try to do that.”
The grandfather was renowned Hall of Fame high-school basketball coach Morgan Wootten, who died recently.
The Semper Fidelis program recognizes high school students who face life’s battles with the conviction and determination to succeed. To receive the award, a high-school student must be at least a junior, have a 3.5 GPA or higher, be active in community service, play a competitive team sport, and hold a student or community leadership position.
Wootten was nominated for the award by O’Connell girls lacrosse coach T.J. Finnerty, because he knew she qualified in each category. Wootten received the award at a recent ceremony at O’Connell.
“As her coach now for a fourth year, it has been a true pleasure for me to get to know Alexa and to work with her as she builds her game, her character and her positive influence on others,” Finnerty. “She is a natural leader who embodies commitment, sacrifice and service.”
In a typical year, a representative from the Marine Corps would have presented Wootten with the award in person. Then she would have been invited to join the All-Americans from across the country for a multi-day “Battle Won Academy” experience in July of 2021. The event includes workouts, team-building, community service and more. But the 2021 academy is canceled because of the pandemic.
At O’Connell, Wootten played in the girls basketball program as a freshman and sophomore, than decided to concentrate fully on lacrosse, a sport she also plays on the club level.
The school club she started during her junior year is the One Love club. The One Love Foundation is a national organization created in 2010 to honor the memory of University of Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love. She was killed by her ex-boyfriend at Virginia. The club educates about partner-violence and relationship abuse.
The O’Connell club has some 30 to 40 members and holds monthly functions, including a recent workshop and clothing drive.
