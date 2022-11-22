There were 13 Bishop O’Connell High School seniors who recently signed letters of intent during a ceremony to play their specific sports at the college level.
The ceremony took place in the school gym, in front of their families, friends, teachers and coaches. The list of signees is below.
Sophia Carlisle, Northeastern University (women’s basketball); Phoebe Carver, University of Arkansas (women’s soccer); Ben Cogar, Moravian University (football and baseball); Carly Fleming Dartmouth College (women’ soccer); Tommy Kanakos, Elizabethtown College (baseball); Katie Kutz, Oklahoma State University (women’s softball); Michael Lavanga, College of William and Mary (baseball); Grace Marie, University of Connecticut (women’s volleyball).
Also, Patrick O’Brien, Bucknell University (men’s basketball); Ginger Richards, Rutgers University (women’s gymnastics); Jack Sague, DeSales University (baseball); Lauren Solis, Colgate University (women’s lacrosse); Sophie Viscovich, Washington University in St. Louis (women’s soccer).
