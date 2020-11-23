For the second time in a decade, the Bishop O’Connell High School baseball field has undergone a significant renovation.
The most recent, scheduled for completion Nov. 16, is a $2 million seven-month project to change the playing surface from natural grass to 100-percent artificial turf.
“The facility is an awesome upgrade,” O’Connell head baseball coach Kyle Padgett said. “Now we want to get out there and start using and playing on it.”
That might happen after Thanksgiving.
The renovation began on unlighted Jacobs Field at Burch Stadium in May and was supposed to take three months or so. Completion was slowed because of heavy August rains.
“Sometimes you would look out there and just see mud holes, mud piles and machines. It looked nothing like a baseball field,” Padgett said. “It was fun to watch the process.”
Play first began on a campus baseball field at O‘Connell in 1957. The location was slightly moved a bit in ensuing years to its current setting at the corners of North Trinidad Street and 26th Street North.
In 2013, the field underwent a total renovation when it was reoriented, with home plate moved closer to 26th Street instead of backing up to the school parking lot and Trinidad Street. A state-of-the-art playing surface was installed then, along with fencing, a new scoreboard and dugouts.
That switch eliminated the field’s unique ground-rule-double area that existed in a shallow portion of right center field, butting up against the adjacent school track. No matter how far a ball was hit in that 60-foot spot (with red flags on each end), the result was a two-bagger.
The reason for this year’s renovation was twofold. It gives other outdoor fall and spring O’Connell teams much needed practice space. Also, the new field solves the problem of an outfield that has become a consistently saturated mudhole after heavy rains.
The new surface includes all of the O’Connell school colors – green in the infield and outfield areas; brown on the pitcher’s mound, base paths, home plate and skin of the infield areas; a silver warning track; and a dark-blue-and-white O’Connell logo in center field.
(The wrong color was initially used on the warning track, then changed.)
In addition to the new surface, the height of the fencing around the stadium was increased from 20 to 30 feet in some spots. Bullpens and batting cages are included in the facility. There is no pressbox.
NOTES: The field is named after former O’Connell baseball coaches Harry “Jake” Jacobs and Al Burch. Each won more than 200 games at the helm of the program . . . Along with the regulation baseball field at Barcroft Park, the O’Connell diamond is now just the second in Arlington County that is artificial turf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.