The project to put artificial turf on the Bishop O’Connell High School baseball field is getting closer to completion. Within coming days, the turf will be spread on the field, the lines drawn and the work will be finished. The new batting cages and bull pens are almost complete as well.
Once finished, the field is big enough to also hold practices for various sports, including football and lacrosse. Some football and lacrosse games could be played on the surface as well.
The project began in May and has taken longer to complete as a result of delays from the rainy months of August and September.
“The biggest thing about putting turf in like this is getting the drainage right,” O’Connell athletic director Joe Wootten said. “With all of that rain, that delayed that process.”
There were days when no construction work was done because of the wet and muddy grounds, leaving piles of dirt stacked high.
The O’Connell baseball team used the natural-grass field for practices and scrimmages this past spring season, which was cut short and canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team hopes to hold some workout sessions in coming days on the new turf.
The field will become the second regulation-size artificial-turf baseball diamond in Arlington County. The other is at Barcroft Park, home of Arlington Senior Babe Ruth and the George Washington University baseball team.
