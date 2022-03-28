The Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-1) won their first three games in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, defeating Bishop Ireton, 6-4, Bishop McNamara, 3-2, and St. Mary’s Ryken, 10-2
Jack O’Connor threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, walked three, allowed one earned run and tossed 107 pitches to get the win against McNamara.
Bradley Armour was 3 for 3 and had the game-winning walk-off two-run double in the last of the seventh inning.
Against Ireton, Bobby McDonough pitched five innings and fanned five to get the win and Noah Larbelestier earned the save in two innings of work.
O’Connor (three RBI) and Andy Fronzek homered against Ryken, Michael Lavanga added two hits, Armour doubled twice, and starting and winning pitcher Carson Mayfield doubled. The Knights had 11 hits.
Mayfield fanned six in five innings and Tom Bourque struck out five in two scoreless and hitless frames.
Other key hitters in the victories for O’Connell were Peyton Kijek, Tommy Kanakos and McDonough.
