The first Division I Virginia private school rankings of the 2022-23 girls and boys basketball seasons have been released and the Bishop O’Connell Knights are among both top 10s.
In the boys poll, O’Connell was ranked No. 2 in the state, behind only the top-rated Paul VI Catholic Panthers of Loudoun County, a Northern Virginia and conference rival of the Knights. Paul VI defeated O’Connell in the one meeting between the teams earlier this season.
The Bishop Ireton Cardinals, another Northern Virginia and conference rival of O’Connell, was ranked fifth in the boys poll.
O’Connell began the week with an 8-6 overall record, with its latest win a 111-61 blowout of The Heights.
In the initial Division I girls poll, O’Connell (9-6) was ranked sixth, with Paul VI at No. 1 and Bishop Ireton at No. 2.
O’Connell lost to Paul VI earlier this season and is yet to face Ireton.
