Melo Trimble, a standout basketball when he played for the Bishop O’Connell High School boys basketball team, signed a contract in June to join the Montakit Fuenlabrada team in a Spanish professional men’s league.
The league is scheduled to begin play in September.
Trimble, a guard, has played with three other professional teams, including the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League and another in Australia.
After playing for the University of Maryland, Trimble went undrafted by the NBA, but had workouts or involvement with nine NBA teams.
At O’Connell, he was a McDonald’s All-American.
While playing at Maryland, Trimble helped the U.S. men’s basketball team win a bronze medal at the 2015 Pan American Games.
Trimble is the 11th player and latest from Bishop O’Connell to play in some type of professional league during the 21 seasons Joe Wootten has coached the boys basketball team.
Marcus Ginyard, Kendall Marshall and Kejin Blevins are the other three O’Connell players who have played in the NBA G League. Marshall has played for four different NBA teams, and briefly was the property of a couple of others, including the Washington Wizards.
Former O’Connell players Siyao Sun, Dave Neal, Ahmad Smith, Jamaal King, Zack Crimmins, Jason Clark and Junior Etou have played for international professional teams in various countries in recent years. Each played college ball at high levels.
Like Trimble, at least Ginyard and Clark are still playing professionally, or have plans to do so.
“We try to keep in touch with each other, sometimes through Zoom calls,” said Wootten, who has won more than 450 games at O’Connell and multiple conference and state championships and other tournament titles. “It’s neat to see where they all are and what they are doing.”
In all, those 11 players have been on professional teams in 10 different countries, including the U.S.
