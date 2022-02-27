Shooting just 35 percent from the floor and allowing a lot of offensive rebounds, the fifth-seeded Bishop O’Connell Knights (17-12) lost to the fourth-seeded Gonzaga Eagles, 66-52, in a quarterfinal game of the boys Washington Catholic Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Robinson Secondary School.
O’Connell’s only lead in the high-school game was 6-5, as the Knights trailed 31-22 at halftime, 47-36 after three quarters and never mounted a rally.
“We didn’t make a lot of shots, and I tip Gonzaga for playing well,” O’Connell coach Joe Wootten said.
The Knights’ leading scorer in the game was guard Del Jones with 19 points to go with six rebounds. Paul Lewis had 12 points and four rebounds for O’Connell, Jadyn Harris scored eight and added four rebounds and two steals, Christian May scored seven with three boards, and David Onanina had six points, seven rebounds and a block.
The teams split two regular-season games, with both going into overtime.
O’Connell received a first-round tournament bye.
Next for O’Connell will be the Division I state private-school tournament, with the Knights likely being a top-three seed. Last week O’Connell was ranked third in the Division I state poll.
NOTE: Lewis and May each were chosen second team all-WCAC this season with Jones Cavan Reilly making honorable mention.
