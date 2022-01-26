After spending the first two weeks at No. 2 in the Division I private school boys state high-school basketball poll, the Bishop O’Connell Knights moved into the top spot in the latest Virginia ranking.
The Arlington team (11-6) took over that spot thanks to a recent 64-61 road win over the Paul VI Catholic Panthers of Ashburn, the previous No. 1 team. Paul VI slipped to No. 2 in this week’s poll.
O’Connell also had a big overtime home victory over Gonzaga a few days after defeating Paul VI.
The Knights and Panthers have one more regular-season game scheduled on Feb. 21 at O’Connell.
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes of Alexandria is ranked third in the poll, with Episcopal of Alexandria fourth.
Other Northern Virginia teams Flint Hill, Potomac School and Bishop Ireton are ranked 10th, 12th and 13th, respectively, in the poll.
O’Connell’s next game is Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Alexandria against Ireton.
