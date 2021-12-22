The Bishop O’Connell Knights (4-3) finished fifth with a 3-1 record in the 16-team Platinum Division of the Jerry Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
O’Connell defeated Salesian College Prep School of Richmond, Calif., 61-48, in its final boys high-school basketball game to earn fifth place.
In the win, Cavan Reilly scored 14, Christian May had 10, Jadyn Harris scored eight and David Onanina and Isaiah Shaw scored five each.
Reilly and Onanina were chosen to the all-tournament team.
In its previous tourney game, an 81-65 victory over Coronado of Nevada, Reilly had 21 points and two assists; Del Jones scored 10 and had five rebounds and four assists; Onanina had 11 rebounds; Paul Lewis had four assists and Harris had two steals.
Coronado had a player on its roster, point guard Richard Isaacs, who is ranked as the 30th best high-school player in the country by one poll.
“We played exceptionally well the last two games,” O’Connell coach Joe Wootten said. “We played solid the first game and did not play well in the loss.”
O’Connell won its first game and lost its second to eventual tourney runner-up Liberty of Nevada, which reached the championship contest.
The Knights’ next competition is in the annual Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, Dec. 28-30. O’Connell is scheduled to face Myrtle Beach High School in a Dec. 28 first-round game.
