One of the regular themes of the National Coaches Alliance internet broadcast is to occasionally feature successful local coaches from Northern Virginia.
Two such coaches – the husband-and-wife tandem of Aggie McCormick-Dix and Bob Dix – were highlighted on the Aug. 24 call-in show. McCormick-Dix is the current head coach of the Bishop O’Connell High School girls basketball team. She founded the nationally-recognized Fairfax Stars girls and boys hoop program 25 years ago and still heads the organization.
The topics of the show were building longevity and the vision behind a national program.
Over the years, McCormick-Dix has been named to the McDonald’s High School All-American selection committee and coached at the Jordan Classic High School Girls All-American game. She has coached multiple players who have played college and professional basketball.
When the Stars were created, the eventual outcome was an unknown, McCormick-Dix explained.
“It was a risk,” she said. “We wanted to have a program of excellence with some meat to it. We had an idea, but I don’t think we knew where the program was going.”
McCormick-Dix said the Stars have been a success because of those involved with the program, and a willingness to learn and have humility.
“The number one thing is the people you put at the table around you,” McCormick-Dix said. “Nobody builds a great program by themselves. You have to understand and embrace that, be on the same page, build relationships and listen.”
McCormick-Dix has met college coaching greats like Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Mike Krzyzewski and many others because of her involvement with the Stars.
She coached a Stars girls team to a national championship years back, defeating a squad that included Washington Mystics star center Elena Delle Donne in the title game.
At O’Connell, McCormick-Dix has steadily improved the program during her tenure. The team won 24 games last winter.
O’Connell plays in a league that has a shot clock, which McCormick-Dix prefers. Many local public-school girls basketball leagues do not have shot clocks.
“To me, watching games with no shot clock is like watching paint dry, because the tempo of the game is so much slower,” she said.
McCormick-Dix also believes leagues without shot clocks are a disadvantage to the development of players.
Bob Dix has coached various youth sports over many years, many in Vienna for the various leagues. He helps his wife run the Stars program and is an assistant at O’Connell.
Bob Dix also spent a time in politics as a Fairfax County supervisor for a few years.
“Sports is a conduit to teaching about life. It has been a blast coaching and mentoring,” Bob Dix said.
He explained that his idea for being a successful coach is to have a great plan for communication, be a listener and welcome questions and set expectations.
Program host Mark Gjormand, the Madison High School head baseball coach, was coached as a youth by Bob Dix.
“Bob taught me about accountability,” Gjormand said. “That was the biggest area I had to grow when I started coaching. He has been so instrumental in sports, and is a hall of famer in my book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.