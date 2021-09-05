The defense played stingy and tough throughout while the offense gained and sustained little in the Bishop O’Connell Knights’ season-opening 12-0 road loss to the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints on Sept. 3.
“The defense played really well after the first quarter. Our offense struggled a little bit,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said.
That defense allowed just one first-half touchdown, set up by a bad snap on an O’Connell punt, giving the host good field position. The Saints’ other points came on two safeties.
The O’Connell defense made a number of good defensive stands, including one fourth-down stop at the goal line late in the first half.
Some of the individuals leading the defense were safety Job Grant, who had a team-high 16 tackles; Norman Boykin with an interception and eight tackles; Samsom Ogunade with nine tackles; Tommy Green with seven tackles and a fumble recovery; Duarte Alves with eight tackles, Frank Reuther with seven and Colin Richardson with six.
Cameron Lee and Jai Thompson were in on tackles, as well.
On special teams, Grant had a nice kickoff return.
On offense, David Spielman was O’Connell’s starting quarterback. He completed one pass and rushed for 12 yards. Aiden Munroe had 13 yards rushing on five carries and caught one pass for four yards.
