Playing under the lights on Friday night at an away site suited the Bishop O’Connell Knights just fine.
In Bel Air, Md., the evening of Sept. 16, O’Connell (1-2) earned its first victory of the high-school football season with a 16-13 victory over John Carroll in non-conference action. The Knights first two games were during the daytime at O’Connell on Saturday afternoons.
“It was nice to get that first win for sure,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “Any win is a good win, but that was a big win for us.”
O’Connell had struggled on offense in its first two games because its starting quarterback suffered a season-ending injury early in that first game. Third-stringer Jonathan Nguyen has taken the majority of the snaps since, and enjoyed his most success against John Carroll.
He threw an 15-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Joseph and passed for 104 yards. He completed five passes to Joseph for 70 yards and three to Aidan Munroe for 34 yards. Munroe scored the Knights’ other touchdown on a 68-yard punt return.
Tyler Fontenot booted a 37-yard field goal and one extra point. O’Connell only rushed the ball for 31 yards. Douglas O’Donnell had 30 yards rushing.
On defense, Jai Thompson had two sacks, Samson Ogunade had a sack and fumble recovery, Cameron Lee and Joseph Wall had sacks, Munroe broke up four passes and Colin Richardson and Nathan Harrison one each. Also, Harrison (fumble recovery) and Kellen McConnell each made seven tackles, Richardson made six and Ogunade five.
“Our defense played well and has played well all three games,” Lucas said.
Carroll’s touchdowns came on an interception return, then another such return that set up a second score.
