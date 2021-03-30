The Bishop O’Connell Knights evened their record at 1-1 wih a 25-14 road win over John Paul the Great the night of March 26 in private-school action in Prince William County. O’Connell fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, then its defense stiffened the rest of the game.
After we got behind, we settled down and our defense showed up and made some plays,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “It was a good team win and we played a lot better than in our first game.”
O’Connell cut the score to 14-11 by halftime on a 38-yard field goal by Cole Jackson and a five-yard touchdown run by Andrew King, followed by Mori Langshaw’s two-point conversion.
In the second half, O’Connell scored on a quarterback sneak by Gus Bayer and his scoring pass of 45 yards to Brendan Robinson. The Knights missed two field goals in the win.
King was the Knights’ leading rusher with 127 yards on 19 carries.
Bayer rushed for 14 yards and completed six passes for 119 yards and the TD.
Robinson had two catches for 66 yards, Langshaw had two for 28 and Job Grant one for three.
On defense for O’Connell,Grant had an interception and two forced fumbles, Langshaw had an interception and Joe Mahoney had two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Bishop O’Connell is supposed to play Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Carroll on April 1 at 1:30 p.m. inside the indoor facility at the St. James complex in Springfield.
The Knights then play at Paul VI Catholic in their final of four games on Friday, night April 9 at 7 p.m.
