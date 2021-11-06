The only high-school football team from Arlington in action Friday night, Nov. 5, was the Bishop O’Connell Knights, who lost on the road to the Paul VI Catholic Panthers, 23-3, in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division clash.
O’Connell (5-5, 1-3) now enters the four-team division WCAC playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will face top seed Carroll (10-0, 4-0) in a semifinal game.
The Yorktown Patriots (6-3, 4-0) host the Washington-Liberty Generals (2-7, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in a Liberty District and all-Arlington showdown. The game is the final regular-season contest for each.
The Wakefield Warriors (5-4, 4-1) had a bye this week and only played nine regular-season games. One contest was canceled because of COVID.
