The Bishop O’Connell High School varsity football team is planning to have a delayed four-game regular-season schedule starting Saturday, March 20 with a noontime home game against Bishop Ireton.
O’Connell’s 2020 fall football season was pushed back because of the pandemic.
O’Connell’s other games are Friday, March 26 at John Paul the Great at a time not yet determined, Thursday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. against Carroll at The St. James indoor facility in Springfield, with the final contest Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. against Paul VI Catholic at the school’s new campus in Ashburn.
All other traditional fall O’Connell varsity sports teams also are having abbreviated March schedules – boys and girls cross country and soccer and girls field hockey, tennis and volleyball.
Cross country has three meets scheduled, with the other teams having seven-to-10 matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.