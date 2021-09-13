Through their first two games the story has been pretty much the same for the 0-2 Bishop O’Connell Knights.
The high-school football team has struggled offensively as the defense initially plays well and physical, but eventually wears down from being on the field so long. The result is a defeat, the latest occurring Sept. 11 when the host Knights lost to a bigger-bodied Archbishop Curley team of Baltimore, 31-10.
“Our defense is playing fairly well. But right now, we are struggling a little bit moving the ball,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “Curley was a big physical team, and we challenged our players today to play a physical game. I think we did that.”
Curley ended up with 296 total yards (210 on the ground) and 20 first downs to less than 100 for O’Connell and five first downs. No first downs came in the first half, when the Knights mounted no scoring threat.
O’Connell scored its points in the second half when the Knights did produce a couple of drives, capped by a 42-yard field goal from John Lindsay, then a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ben Cogar to Job Grant, with Lindsay converting the point after. Grant caught all of his three passes for 40 yards on that drive.
“We made some plays, so have to be patient with our offense,” Lucas said.
Zach Harrison caught two passes for seven yards and Robert Root one for six. Harrison and Joey Mahoney were the leading rushers with 10 yards each.
Cogar, who entered the game late, was 4 of 10 passing for 45 yards, and David Spielman 2 of 7 for seven yards with an interception.
Leading O’Connell on defense was Grant with 17 tackles. Jai Thompson made 11 tackles; Franklin Reuther eight; Cameron Lee six and Colin Richardson had four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Norman Boykin recovered a fumbled punt.
