In Sept. 24 private-school afternoon action, the visiting Bishop O’Connell Knights (2-2) won their second straight high-school football game with a 32-6 victory over Annapolis Area Christian School.
In those two wins, O’Connell has scored 22 and 32 points in the contests, allowing just six in each outing.
Against Annapolis Area Christian School, Job Grant had another productive game with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, he completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Root and had five tackles on defense.
Grant’s scoring runs covered 54 and 14 yards.
O’Connell runningback Joey Mahoney rushed for 152 yards and a TD and Nathan Harrison had 41 yards rushing. Tommy Green threw a two-point conversion pass.
On defense, Frank Reuther made eight tackles, including two for losses, and recovered a fumble. Jai Thompson also made eight tackles; Colin Richardson had four tackles and an interception; and Norman Boykin, Tommy Green, Cameron Lee and Aiden Monroe each made four tackles.
John Lindsay booted a 41-yard field goal and three extra points. He kicked a 42-yard field goal in O’Connell’s second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.