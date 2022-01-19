The Bishop O’Connell girls finished fourth with 221 points, well behind winner Notre Dame with 406 at the recent National Catholic High School championships at Loyola University in Baltimore.
Leading the O’Connell girls was double race winner Kate Bailey. She was first in the 200 freestyle (1:52.85) and 100 butterfly (55.02).
Bailey, a summer swimmer for Overlee of the Northern Virginia Swimming League and a year-round member of the Arlington Aquatic Club, also swam on the third-place medley and 400 free relays. The 200 free relay also finished third.
Patricia Leonard was fifth for O’Connell in the fly, Carolina Rosson took ninth in the 50 free, Ellie Leonard was ninth in the 100 breaststroke, Caroline Mullen finished ninth in the 500 free and Kate Burns was 12th in the breast.
Sophomore diver Madison Cervenak finished sixth for O’Connell.
The O’Connell boys placed 10th in their meet.
Will Zimmerman was ninth in diving, Chris Kinsella was 14th in the 100 free, the 400 free relay finished seventh and the 200 free relay 11th.
