Seven Bishop O’Connell High School girls soccer players were chosen all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for their play during the team’s state-championship fall season.
Making first team were Sophia Viscovich, Bridgett Prophett and goalie Phoebe Carver. Raleigh Burns and Sarah Turner were chosen to the second team. The two honorable mention selections were Molly Prophett and Rachel Zonavetch.
