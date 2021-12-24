Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Watson has been a standout player, now in his fifth season, for the Providence College men’s basketball team.
Through 11 games this season, the 6-foot-10 forward was averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per outing. He had 11 blocked shots, six assists and five steals.
For his career, the two-time All-Big East Conference player has scored 1,485 points, yanked 604 rebounds and blocked 102 shots.
Watson is allowed to play an extra year of college ball because of a new NCAA rule regarding COVID.
At O’Connell, Watson was a first-team All-Sun Gazette player.
