If her playing career is over, Janiya Clemmons is accepting of that fate and prepared for the next stage of life.
But deep down, the basketball standout guard for the Bishop O’Connell Knights in high school, then for the Ivy League Columbia University women’s team, would like to continue playing somewhere on the professional level. That could be internationally, maybe in some league in Europe, with a longshot being in the U.S. with the WNBA.
“I have an agent. In the next month or so, hopefully some offers will come to play in Europe,” Clemmons said. “Things are tough right now with COVID, so everything is taking more time.”
If no contract materializes, the computer-science major has a job lined up with Citibank in New York.
During her four-year career for Columbia, Clemmons was a reliable standout in many statistical categories. The 5-foot-9 player scored 837 points, had 430 rebounds, 185 assists, 102 steals, 15 blocked shots, made 19 three-pointers and played in 106 games, with 77 starts. In one stretch, she played in 89 straight games.
“I was lucky. I didn’t get hurt a lot,” Clemmons said.
As a senior, Clemmons averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, and made 12 three-pointers when she played in 27 contests with 25 starts.
She was a team captain as a junior and senior and was an All-Ivy League honorable-mention selection as a junior. She was chosen as the team’s Most Valuable Player her junior season.
Clemmons was confident she would improve as a player in college.
“When I first got there, I had an image of what I wanted to do and I knew what I could do on the court. But I didn’t know what to expect,” Clemmons said. “Now that it’s over, we didn’t win a championship, but our team really improved my senior year. So I am very satisfied with that and I have no regrets.”
Columbia’s victory total of 17 wins in 2019-20 was its highest in Clemmons’ four years. However, the playoffs were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The team had clinched a sought-after berth in the Ivy League tournament. The postseason appearance would have been the program’s first in 34 years competing at the Division I level.
“We had some tough times, but it was a building process and I knew that going there,” Clemmons said. “We were so much better my senior season, and that was so much fun. We accomplished things we had not done in years. I feel like I helped leave the program in better shape.”
At O’Connell, Clemmons was a first-team Division I all-state selection and was a three-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player. She said playing in the tough WCAC prepared and helped her transition well for college ball.
“Playing at O’Connell gave me an opportunity to be a leader,” Clemmons said. “It was similar there to college. Our team got better as my career went on in high school.”
O’Connell coach Aggie McCormick-Dix said some of the best attributes about Clemmons was she was always upbeat, had a “great pullup jump shot,” and she played team basketball.
“Janiya grew and got better for us, and I knew she would do well in college,” McCormick-Dix said. “I think it was a great fit for her there. Janiya is not a glamour player, but she does the little things you need to be successful.”
“Her senior year at O’Connell, Janiya made a big step up in a true leadership role on and off the court,” added Bob Dix, an assistant coach for the O’Connell team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.