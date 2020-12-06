In high school, Keljin Blevins was evaluated as a highly-athletic player who at the time lacked the advanced skills to someday become an NBA player.
So the former Bishop O’Connell High School basketball standout got busy working hard to improve enough to play professionally some day. That has indeed occurred.
The 6-foot-6 small forward recently was signed by the Portland Trail Blazers to a two-way contract, meaning he can appear in up to 50 games this coming season.
The 25-year-old was on Portland’s roster previously, eventually cut, then played one season and 35 games in the NBA’s G League with the Northern Arizona Suns.
“When Keljin played for us, he was very athletic,” O’Connell coach Joe Wootten said. “He wasn’t a huge scorer, but he was a good rounder and defender and a slasher. He needed to work on his shooting and some other skills to play at the next level. He clearly did that and he has clearly improved.”
Blevins played at O’Connell only his senior year, graduating in 2014. He played his first three years of high-school ball in Arkansas, making all-league and all-state honors.
After O’Connell, Blevins competed four years of Division I college basketball, two years each at the University of Southern Mississippi then two at Montana State University.
“Keljin was smart,” Wootten said. “He went to college programs where he would play a lot so he would get the opportunity to improve.”
Blevins played in 117 college games, scoring 890 career points and yanking 513 rebounds. He totaled 122 assists, had 62 steals, blocked 31 shots and, with his shooting improved, made 45 three-point baskets.
Blevins was not drafted by an NBA team after college, but was initially signed by Portland as a free agent in 2019. He played for the Trail Blazers’ summer-league team for one season before being released by Portland.
Blevins now hopes his second stint with the Trail Blazers lasts much longer. He also could return to play in the G League.
