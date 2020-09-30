Paul Lewis is staying local.
The Bishop O'Connell High School standout junior point guard recently made his decision to play men's college basketball for the University of Maryland. Playing for the Terrapins at Maryland has long been a goal for the 6-foot-3 Lewis, who was recruited by other Division I college teams.
"Paul had a tremendous season for us as a sophomore," O'Connell coach Joe Wootten said. "He is an outstanding shooter and shot maker, and he has great range as a shooter. He helped us get better as a team last season."
Lewis averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for O'Connell as a sophomore and made multiple three-pointers. He helped a young O'Connell team finish 1-1 in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, with a first-round upset of Bishop Ireton. In an upset over nationally-ranked Mater Dei during a mid-season out-of-town tournament, Lewis scored 28 points.
Lewis was chosen first-team All-Sun Gazette for his performance last season and made second team all-WCAC.
His older brother, Matt Lewis, an O'Connell graduate, is a standout guard for the James Madison University men's basketball team. Matt Lewis was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association player for the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.6 points per game. He has scored 1,574 career points, made 195 three-pointers and has 274 assists.
NOTE: Paul Lewis is the first player from O'Connell who will play for the University of Maryland since point guard Melo Trimble a few years ago. O'Connell graduate Dave Neal is another former Maryland player.
