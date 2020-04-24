With a March 9 victory over Gonzaga, the Bishop O’Connell Knights did something few area high-school baseball teams were able to accomplish this spring – they played an official game.
Shortly thereafter, the spring sports seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That ended O’Connell’s promising season with a 1-0 record.
The Knights possessed so much potential because they returned many top players from last season’s 16-11 squad, with nine who have already committed to play college baseball and more likely to follow. Of those nine, seven are in the pitching rotation. The roster included more than a dozen seniors.
O’Connell was ranked No. 2 in multiple preseason polls and expected to be a Division I private-school state contender as well as a top challenger in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
“We were going to be tough to score on and would have been dynamic on offense,” O’Connell coach Kyle Padgett said. “We could really hit and had good speed. It’s so disappointing for the seniors not to be able to experience what could have been a special season.”
Two top returners for O’Connell were senior shortstop Eddie Eisert and senior pitcher Jake Berry. Eisert, one of the team’s top hitters last fall, will play at North Carolina State University and Berry at the University of Virginia.
Each player could be chosen in the upcoming Major League draft in June.
Some 40 baseball scouts were at one of O’Connell’s scrimmages to watch the tall, hard-throwing left-handed Berry pitch.
In the 7-5 win over Gonzaga, with about 20 scouts on hand, Berry struck out five in 32/3 innings. Senior Corey Knauf, who will play at the College of Wooster, fanned six in 22/3 frames to earn win. Eisert earned the save.
With the bat, sophomore and University of Virginia-bound Jack O’Connor had three hits. Nicholas Frazier, who will play at Virginia Commonwealth University, had two hits and two RBI and fellow junior Jake Feffer added two of the Knights’ eight hits, and also had two RBI. Feffer will play at the University of South Florida.
O’Connell senior Riley O’Donovan will play at the University of Lynchburg, senior Jack Jones at Cabrini University, senior Brandon Kim at McGill University
There will be others to play at the next level as well, including senior Joe Suarez. Ryan Bhojwani is another top O’Connell player. The junior had a hit and an RBI against Gonzaga.
Padgett expects Suarez and Bhojwani to receive Division I college offers.
Other seniors are James Ebron, Aidan O’Donovan, David Shank, Jonathan Collins, Jackson Burnside and Paul Glenchur.
Berry, Eisert, Suarez, Knauf, O’Connor and Glenchur earned preseason All-American region honors from Perfect Game.
In a scrimmage victory over Wakefield, O’Connell pitchers combined on a one-hitter and struck out 16, with one walk.
In another scrimmage win over Highland School, O’Connell pitchers fanned 12, with Berry having six in three innings. Glenchur doubled and had an RBI.
NOTE: O’Connell last won conference and Division I state tournaments in 2001 and 1998, respectively. Each was a possibility this spring.
