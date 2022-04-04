Bishop O’Connell High School stayed within its house to hire a new head varsity girls basketball coach.
In recent days, Brittany Davis, who has been an English teacher at the school for five years, was hired to fill the position. Davis also serves as O’Connell’s director of diversity, equity and unity.
Davis was a four-year member of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team, where she was chosen team captain her senior season. She previously worked as head girls basketball coach at both the high school and club levels, including at Montrose Christian School in Rockville and Reid Temple Christian Academy in Glenn Dale, Md. Davis also has coached AAU teams.
“I plan to instill a desire not only to compete but to learn, with constant reassurance that education is the stepping stone to any successful career as they go through life,” Davis said in a statement.
A parent-player meet and greet with Davis was scheduled for April 4 in the O’Connell library.
Slowed by injuries and COVID issues, O’Connell struggled this past season, finishing 4-19. The team’s one bright spot was upsetting higher-seeded Potomac School in a first-round Division I state-tournament game.
The Knights did not have a season in 2020-21 because of the pandemic, but the season before they posted a 23-7 record and finished second in the state tournament and lost in the second round of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.