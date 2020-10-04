Jack Rowlett is used to winning big and playing at a high level of lacrosse. Now, as the new head coach of the Bishop O’Connell High School boys program, he seeks to take that team to a similar spot.
The former Atlantic Coast Conference and current professional player recently was named to the post.
“We want to build a program and develop a culture by putting my spin on things, and the talent is here to win right away,” Rowlett talked to the Sun
Rowlett played on a national-championship University of North Carolina men’s squad and was a member of a gold-medal under-19 Team USA. He currently is a professional player in the Premier Lacrosse League.
As far as coaching, he most recently served as the director of lacrosse at the St. James sports facility in Springfield, as an assistant coach at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes High in Alexandria, and has worked as a travel coach.
In high school, Rowlett played on two state-championship teams at Robinson Secondary School, where he graduated in 2015.
“I think this is a great opportunity at O’Connell,” Rowlett said.
O’Connell athletic director Joe Wootten said he expects Rowlett to be a good teacher of the game.
“What impressed me was his focus on coaching as an opportunity to mentor and positively influence the players he works with,” Wootten said. “I am confident he has the approach that players will be excited to play for.”
Rowlett was an all-ACC defenseman and was selected honorable-mention All-American at North Carolina, graduating from the school in 2019. During his career, he played in 62 games, scoring 16 points with 14 goals and two assists.
In addition, Rowlett took 39 shots, gathered 140 ground balls and caused 59 turnovers.
After college, the was chosen by the Chaos as the seventh overall draft pick in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League. For the Chaos in the 2019 season, Rowlett had 19 ground balls and caused multiple turnovers. (The team saw limited action this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
O’Connell did not play a 2020 spring lacrosse season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a few practices and a having a scrimmage or two. The team is already holding some limited practices for the upcoming 2021 spring season.
Rowlett works at O’Connell as a full-time member of the staff. That allows him to regularly connect with his players.
“Seeing them all the time speeds up the learning curve,” Rowlett said. “I can’t wait to get the season started for real.”
