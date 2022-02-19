College signing ceremonies that include multiple athletes have become a big deal at local high schools. At some schools, such events can be held a couple of times during the same school calendar year.
One recently was held at Bishop O’Connell High School, where eight senior athletes signed national letters of intent to continue playing their specific sports at the next level. Yorktown High had a similar function earlier this year, with some 20 students participating, with those names previously reported in the Sun Gazette.
Some schools also hold a series of single ceremonies throughout the seasons, then maybe have one big event that includes all of the college commits being on hand during the late spring. Langley, McLean and Marshall high schools have held those larger events. Langley’s has been in the school’s theater.
School administrators say the ceremonies have become expected now, eagerly anticipated by student/athletes and their parents.
At O’Connell’s, head of school Bill Crittenberger spoke briefly at the event held in the school gymnasium to congratulate those students.
One of the O’Connell athletes on hand was cyclist Toby Klein of Arlington. He signed with Aevolo, a professional cycling team.
Arlington resident Bobby McDonough signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the College of William and Mary. A few years back, the right-handed pitcher was a member of an Arlington Senior Babe Ruth team that played in the World Series. He also played a bit last summer for the District 17 tournament champion American Legion Post 139 baseball team.
O’Connell twin brothers Ashton Armour and Bradley Armour of Great Falls signed to play baseball in college at Hampton-Sydney University and Roanoke College, respectively.
Ryan Lindley will join the cross country team at Fairfield University.
Riley Debiec will play women’s volleyball at Washington and Lee University. She was a member of O’Connell’s conference- champion girls team during the fall.
Kit Shiells of Vienna will play women’s soccer at Case Western Reserve University.
Job Grant will play football at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Conor Dillon will play men’s soccer at New York University.
A list of Yorktown’s college commits can be found on the school’s athletic Website at yorktownsports.org.
