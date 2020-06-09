A number of Bishop O’Connell High School senior athletes participated in a college signing ceremony before the spring sports seasons were canceled.
The list of athletes, the sports they will play and colleges they will attend follows.
Kiaris Alvarado Rojas (softball) Georgetown University; Madelynn Bates (softball) Randolph-Macon College; Lillian Bernero (crew) University of Virginia; Jake Berry (baseball) University of Virginia; Darius Brown (football) Shenandoah University; Aidan Byrne (water polo) University of California, Irvine; Maurice Clark (football) McDaniel College; Mason Corby (lacrosse) Caldwell University; Calvin Cunningham (football) North Carolina State A&T University; Edward Eisert (baseball) North Carolina State University; Brendan Fielman (hockey) Virginia Tech; Alyssa Hayashi (women basketball) Swarthmore College; Josh Hitesman (hockey) Virginia Tech; Rodney Jackson (football) West Virginia Wesleyan University; Ajia James (women’s basketball) Saint Peter’s University; Jack Jones (baseball) Cabrini University; Brandon Kim (baseball) McGill University.
Also, Corey Knauf (baseball) College of Wooster; Connor McAlister (football) Washington and Jefferson College; Kendall McBride (soccer) Columbia University; William Mullen (swimming) West Virginia University; Riley O’Donovan (baseball) University of Lynchburg; Jamiir Prince (football) Frostburg State University; Sacadura (softball) University of Maryland; Kya Simmons (women’s basketball) South Georgia Technical College; Caitlin Thompson (crew) Georgetown University; and Lizzie Vinci (track and field, cross country) Elon University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.