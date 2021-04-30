Bishop O’Connell High School graduate and Great Falls resident Ethan Torres played four years of college football for Bucknell University as a place-kicker, and now will play a fifth season this coming fall for University of North Carolina at Charlotte as a graduate transfer student.
During the four-game 2020-21 season for Bucknell, which was played in the spring because of the pandemic, the dean’s-list student made all five of his field-goal attempts and was eight for eight on extra points. His longest field goal was 39 yards.
Torres led the team in scoring with 23 points and tied for first in the nation in field-goal percentage of 1,000.
In a game against Lafayette, Torres scored eight points with a 38-yard field goal and five extra points.
His two field goals provided all of Bucknell’s points in a 6-0 win against Lehigh. His career-long 39-yard field goal came against Fordham.
During his college career, so far, Torres has made 16 field goals, 22 extra points and scored 70 points.
He graduates in May from Bucknell with a degree in environmental studies.
When he played at O’Connell, Torres was a first-team All-Sun Gazette kicker his senior year.
