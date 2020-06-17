When the 2020-21 girls high-school basketball season begins in December, the Bishop O’Connell Knights will be without a number of graduates from this past season’s team that finished 24-7, enjoying its most victories in years.
An addition to the squad who may help ease the loss of those seniors will be talented 6-foot-2 freshman wing Keira Scott. The player and her family are moving to the D.C. area, recently informing O’Connell head girls coach Aggie McCormack-Dix that Scott will be enrolling at O’Connell and playing for the Knights in 2020-21.
Scott played in the Fairfax Stars’ travel program, run by McCormack-Dix, when she was shorter and her family lived in the area a few years ago. Scott played high-school basketball this past season for Pine High in Stuart, Fla., as an eighth-grader, a situation allowed in Florida. She was an honorable-mention all-area player, a Treasure Lake Conference first-team choice, and amassed double-doubles for points and rebounds in multiple contests.
“We knew Keira’s ability and we are obviously very excited to have her at O’Connell,” McCormack-Dix said. “She can shoot the three and post up. She has a well-rounded game, can do it all and she can play every position.”
McCormack-Dix said Scott likely will be a wing for O’Connell.
“We’ll see how well the players all bond together,” McCormack-Dix said.
O’Connell is set to graduate key seniors Maikya Simmons, Alyssa Hayashi and Ajia James, who all were starters and top producers on the 2019-20 team that finished second in the Division I state private-school tournament and reached the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tourney.
All three will play in college in the future – Hayashi at Swarthmore College, James at Saint Peter’s University and Simmons at South Georgia Technical College.
James, a 1,00-point scorer, was chosen as the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 Player of the Year and a first-team selection along with Simmons. Hayashi made second team.
O’Connell’s 24 wins this past season included a regular-season victory over the Division I state champion Paul VI Catholic Panthers.
