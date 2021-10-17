The host Bishop O’Connell Knights (4-3, 1-1) were a homecoming winner in Oct. 16 high-school football action.
O’Connell nipped the Bishop Ireton Cardinals, 15-14, in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division tilt. The win was O’Connell’s fifth in the last six meetings over Ireton.
The Cardinals took a 6-0 first-quarter lead, then O’Connell moved in front 15-3 on interception returns for touchdowns of 30 then 27 yards by Colin Richardson, then John Lindsay’s 30-yard field goal.
Ireton cut the led to 15-14 on a TD and two-point conversion, then the Knights came up with a number of defensive stands to hold on.
"Very close, tough game," O'Connell coach Ken Lucas said. "The Defense played fairly well, however, still gave up two touchdowns. Fortunately, defense scored two as well”
Joey Mahoney rushed for 80 yards for O’Connell and quarterback Job Grant ran for 18 and completed three passes for 36 yards. Robert Root, Aidan Joseph and Mori Langshaw each had one catch.
On defense, Grant made seven tackles; Samson Ugunade made six, including a sack; and Tommy Green, Norman Boykin and Frank Reuther made three each.
The victory’s was O’Connell’s fourth in five games, and gives the Knights an edge in earning a Metro Division playoff berth. Four of the division's five teams make the playoffs.
Next for O'Connell Is a Saturday, Oct. 23 away game at 2 p.m. against WCAC Metro Division rival and undefeated Carroll (7-0, 1-0).
