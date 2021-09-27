Through Sept. 23 action, the Bishop O’Connell Knights girls volleyball team had an 11-2 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
The Knights recently won the Endless Summer tournament in Virginia Beach with a 5-0 record, downing Norfolk Academy, 2-0, in the championship match after defeating Norfolk Collegiate, 2-0, in the semifinals.
Through 13 matches, senior Anna Drahozal had 141 kills and seven blocks; senior Riley Debiec had 115 kills, 14 blocks and 100 digs; and junior Grace Maria had 77 kills, 19 blocks and 93 digs. In the assist category, sophomore Erin Debiec had 307 to go with 42 kills. In addition, senior Claire Harris and sophomore Madison Bower each had 21 blocks.
O’Connell’s lone WCAC loss was a close 3-1 setback against Holy Cross. Drahozal had 15 kills in the match, Riley Debiech added 10 kills and four blocks, Erin Debiec led the way with 30 assists and Harris recorded three blocks in the loss.
