Other than one scrimmage, which was a dominating multi-strikeout performance, Katie Kutz didn’t get another opportunity to demonstrate her hard-throwing talents and potential as the latest standout pitcher for the perennial power Bishop O’Connell Knights girls softball team during the spring.
Kutz was a freshman right-hander in the 2020 season. She recently posted a video on her Twitter site of her fastball being clocked at an eye-opening 69 mph. That speed is vast for a pitcher on any level of softball at any age, let alone a high-school freshman.
The pitcher won’t get to display that velocity in a game because the spring high-school sports season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Katie throws hard, and her ball moves a lot,” O’Connell senior catcher Meadow Sacadura said.
One local longtime softball pitching coach wondered if a player so young like Kutz can throw 69 mph at her age. The coach acknowledged her vast talent, while explaining that devices that record a pitcher’s throwing speed vary, with some less accurate than others.
That top speed the coach ever personally recorded by a high-schooler was 68 mph by O’Connell’s Tori Finucane during her senior year. The coach recorded Alex Echazarreta (Madison High) at 63 mph and Kathryn Sandercock (O’Connell) at 65 when they were area standouts. Each is now pitching in college.
“Top pitchers throw 61 to 66, then those really exceptional reach 70,” the coach said.
Kutz and senior righty Madelynn Bates were expected to share the pitching duties this season for O’Connell. Bates was the ace of last year’s team that won the Division I private-school state championship. She will play in Randolph-Macon College.
“We had a marvelous one-two punch on the mound,” O’Connell coach Suzy Willemssen said.
The two join an impressively long list of past O’Connell standout hurlers. That gives Kutz big shoes to fill, which many believe she is capable of doing if not surpassing the accomplishments of many on that list.
Sandercock, Finucane and Erin Sweeney were three of the most recent O’Connell standouts. Each led the team to multiple conference and state championships and all pitched at Division I colleges. Sandercock is the current ace at Florida State University.
Other past O’Connell aces who helped pitched the team to conference and state crowns were Jilly Falle, Colleen Carty, Kelley Engman, Cara L’Etoile, Lesley Palmer, Natalie Price, Stephanie Vance, Moria White, Ivy Pashkin and Kristy Burch.
Palmer, Price, Vance, White, Pashkin and Burch are in the O’Connell Athletic Hall of Fame.
