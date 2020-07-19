Another key member from the 24-win 2019-20 Bishop O’Connell High School girls basketball team will play in college this coming winter.
Mikaela Brunais, a guard for the Knights, has committed to join the women’s team at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.
Brunais had extensive playing time for O’Connell, this past season helping the team finish second in the Division I state private-school tournament, reach the final four of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tourney and win a holiday-tournament competition. The 24 wins were O’Connell’s most in years.
Brunais scored 12 points in that holiday tourney. She wasn’t a top scorer for the team, but her quickness made her valuable in many other areas – providing key assists on offense and steals on defense.
She was an All-Sun Gazette honorable mention selection for her performance during the 2019-20 campaign.
Brunais is the fourth player from that O’Connell squad who will play college basketball; joining:
* Ajia James, the 2019-20 Sun Gazette girls Player of the Year, will play at Saint Peters University in New Jersey. James reached the 1,000-point milestone in her O’Connell career.
* Alyssa Hyashi will play at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Hyashi was a second-team all-Sun Gazette selection.
* Maikya Simmons will play at South Georgia Tech University. Simmons was chosen first-team All-Sun Gazette.
Thre are other potential college players on O’Connell’s roster as well.
