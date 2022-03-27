Bishop O’Connell High School boys basketball players Paul Lewis and Christian May were chosen Division I private-school first-team all-state in Virginia for their performance during the 2021-22 season.
In girls Division I basketball, O’Connell’s Keira Scott was chosen second team all-state.
In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Lewis and May were chosen second-team all-league, with teammates Del Jones and Cavan Reilly making third team.
In WCAC girls basketball, Scott and O’Connell’s Sophia Carlisle were selected third team all-league.
W-L’s McINTYRE CHOSEN ALL-STATE: Washington-Liberty High School junior guard James McIntyre was chosen Class 6 second-team all-state in boys basketball.
McIntyre was one of the team’s top scorers this past sesaon when he helped W-L win the Liberty District tournament, finish second in the 6D North Region tourney and advance to the quarterfinals of the Virginia High School League Class 6 state tourney.
BOYS NOVA CHALLENGE: Brian Weiser, James McIntrye and Elijah Hughes from Washington-Liberty High School and Kobe Davis and Lorenzo Cole of Wakefield were chosen to play in the annual Nova Challenge all-star boys basketball games March 20 at Fairfax High School.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Nova Challenge returned with three all-star games.
The seventh even showcased the top public-school boys players from Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria.
There also was a slam dunk and three-point shooting contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.