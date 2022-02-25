For long-distance runners Molly Weithman and Charlie Ortmans, their list of significant accomplishments during the 2021-22 school year recently increased in length with victories at the recent indoor track and field Virginia private-school state meet.
Weithman, a Bishop O’Connell High School sophomore, won the girls 3,200-meter race in 11:23.27. She also placed second in the 1,600 (5:14.99).
Ortmans, a Potomac School junior, was first in the boys 3,200 in a meet-record time of 9:08.31. The meets were held in Richmond.
During the fall cross country season, Weithman placed second in the state meet, fourth in the conference championships and third in the Arlington County race. Ortmans during the fall won a conference title, then was second in the state.
Weithman’s performance at the state indoor meet helped the O’Connell girls place fifth. The team’s other individual winner was Chayse Raymond in the 55 dash (7.37) and she was fifth in the triple jump.
Samantha Rough of O’Connell was ninth in the triple jump and 12th in the long jump.
The team’s 4x200 relay was fifth, and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays were eighth.
For the Bishop O’Connell boys, Jayden Crosby finished seventh in the 300 and 13th in the long jump, Mori Langshaw was eighth in the 55 hurdles, Chris Lucas ninth in the 3,200 and the 4x800 relay was seventh.
Other than Ortmans for the Potomac School boys, Cole Griswold was sixth in the 500.
For the Flint Hill boys, Tyler Degnan was 10th in the shot put.
The Potomac School girls were sixth in their meet, led by thirds from Kate Tuttle in the 1,000 and Kate Motley in the 300, a fourth by Genevieve Harris in the 1,600, sixths from Evie Kim in the 500 and Mackenze Fulghan in the 300, and sevenths from Tenley Overdeck in the 500 and Arielle Kouyoumjian in the 3,200.
For the Oakcrest School girls, Zoe Burke was fourth in the 1,000.
Flint Hill’s Mary Delvecchio finished eighth in the girls 300.
