Bishop O’Connell High School junior Molly Weithman finished third in 17 minutes, 48 seconds in the girls varsity race at the annual Monroe Parker Invitational cross country meet run the morning of Sept. 10 at Burke Lake Park.
She was the highest finisher, girl or boys, from any of the four Arlington high schools entered in the competition. She also had a top finish in the same meet last season.
Wakefield High School senior Elizabeth Coe placed 16th (19:13) in the girls race on Sept. 10 and Yorktown High School junior Eleanor Whitehouse was 24th (19:55).
In the girls team standings, Washington-Liberty was the highest Arlington finisher in eighth and Yorktown was 10th. Seniors Karenna Keane (20:45) and Cameron Bunker (20:46) finished 45th and 46th, respectively, to lead the W-L girls.
In the boys varsity race, Yorktown senior Jack Levine finished fourth in 15:47 and Yorktown junior Roman Steis was eighth (16:03).
Levine is one of the top returns from last season’s Yorktown team that won the Liberty District championship.
Bishop O’Connell’s Anthony Lenzini was 23rd (16:34) in the boys meet at Monroe Parker.
In the boys team standings, Washington-Liberty was 18th and O’Connell 25. Yorktown did not have enough runners in the race to count in the team standings.
Emmett Engelhardt led the Washington-Liberty boys in 39th (16:51).
