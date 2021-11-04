The Bishop O’Connell High School girls cross country team finished fourth and the boys fifth in the varsity A races at the recent Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships at Bull Run Regional Park.
Leading the O’Connell girls was Molly Weithman in fourth in 18:21 and Rowan Nolen was 12th (20:16). Also for the girls, Kilian Dziepak was 27th (22:13), Alessia Natalucci 29th (22:26) and Libby Pflaum 30th (22:26).
Ryan Lindley placed sixth in 16:27 for the O’Connell boys and Christopher Lucas was 15th (16:59).
Next for O'Connell is the Division I private-school state meets.
