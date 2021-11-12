With seniors Chris Lucas finishing 11th and Ryan Lindley 13th, the Bishop O’Connell Knights placed third as a team in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Division I boys state cross country championship meet.
O’Connell had 105 points. John Paul the Great of Manassas won on the Pole Green Park course in Mechanicsville on Nov. 11 with 62 and Collegiate of Richmond was second with 77 in the high-school competition.
Lucas finished in 17:04 and Lindley in 17:06. O’Connell’s other top three runners were Sean Wilcox in 21st (17:44), Thomas Sullivan was 24th (17:50) and Anthony Lenzini 36th (18:03).
In the Division I girls state meet on the same course and day, O’Connell sophomore Molly Weithman finished second in 18:42. The winning time was 18:35.
Her effort helped the girls team place fifth with 129 points. Collegiate won with 67.
Also for the O’Connell girls, Rowan Nolen was 14th (20:45) and Genevieve Harris 15th (20:51).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.