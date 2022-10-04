Usually, Nathan Harrison is a two-day player for the Bishop O’Connell Knights as a runningback and linebacker.
Instead, times that by a three- and four-way participant during the high-school football team’s Oct. 1 non-conference home game against St. Michael the Archangel. With the squad’s top place-kicker and punter not available for that contest, Harrison took on those duties, as well.
So he was a busy beaver during that Saturday afternoon clash, and right from the start.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior didn’t play as much on offense as usual, but took his normal snaps on defense, finishing with nine tackles, including a sack, and two pass breakups.
As a punter, Harrison kicked the ball away six times with a long of 35 yards, and had another partially blocked late in the game. His hang time on the kicks was decent.
His biggest play as the punter was his first attempt. Instead of punting from the O’Connell 31-yard line, Harrison took the long snap from center, faked a kick, then ran 10 yards to his right for a first down.
Harrison also kicked off twice, including on the game’s first play, with decent depth on the kicks. As a place-kicker, Harrison was good on his only attempt. He booted the extra point late in the first half out of Jonathan Nguyen’s hold when the Knights scored their lone touchdown in the 35-7 loss.
