Bishop O’Connell High School swimmer Tyler Lentine has committed to swim in college at the University of Cincinnati starting in the fall of 2021.
Lentine has been a strong breaststroke swimmer for O’Connell and a member of relay teams.
During the 2019-20 season, Lentine won the 100 breaststroke at the Northern Virginia Catholic Invitational, was second in the breast at the Division I private-school state meet, and in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, he was second in the breast and sixth in the 200 individual medley.
O’Connell’s 2020-21 swimming season was not held because of the pandemic.
In the summer, Lentine swims for the defending Division I-champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, often winning breast and backstroke races.
Lentine finished in sixth placed in the boys age 15-18 breaststroke at the 2019 NVSL individual all-star competition, not held last summer as the league was canceled because of the pandemic.
