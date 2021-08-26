The 2014 season was the last time the Bishop O’Connell Knights won their first game of the season.
The high-school football team is hoping to change those fortunes this fall. O’Connell is slated to open its 10-game 2021 campaign on the road in Alexandra on Friday, Sept. 3 at 3:45 p.m. against the host St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints.
The Knights’ schedule has some different non-conference opponents this season from past years, including St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, Annapolis Area Christian and public-school Annandale.
O’Connell played only three games, finishing 1-2, earlier this year during the 2020 season that was postponed from last fall because of the pandemic.
The Knights' 2021 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule has games against familiar division rivals Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken.
O’Connell schedule: Friday, Sept. 3 at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 3:45 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Archbishop Curley, noon; Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. St. John’s Catholic Prep, noon; Friday, Sept. 24 at Annapolis Area Christian, 3:30; Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Annandale, noon; Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, noon; Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Bishop Ireton, 1:30; Saturday, Oct. 23 at Carroll, 2; Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. John Paul the Great, noon; Friday, Nov. 5 at Paul VI Catholic, 7.
